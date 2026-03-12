Cool Science Radio | March 12, 2026

Archaeologist Lisbeth Louderback, curator at the Natural History Museum of Utah and associate professor at the University of Utah, discusses new research suggesting Indigenous people in the Four Corners region may have begun domesticating the Four Corners potato thousands of years earlier than previously believed. (0:59)

Then, Park City High School’s all-girls robotics team, Team Minerva, just placed 2nd in the state championship. They talk about robotics and AI, how they became hooked on building robots, and how they hope to inspire the next generation. (26:26)