Cool Science Radio | July 2, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published July 2, 2026 at 12:50 PM MDT Listen • 52:44 Foundation Future Industries co-founder Mike LeBlanc discusses the future of humanoid robotics, emerging technologies and the leadership principles that guide innovation in rapidly changing industries. Then, Lauren Stein, director of science and research programs at the National Anti-Vivisection Society, discusses emerging technologies that could transform biomedical research and reduce the need for animal testing.