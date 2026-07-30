Cool Science Radio | July 30, 2026
- George Schaller helped transform modern conservation through decades of groundbreaking wildlife research. Author Miriam Horn shares the story behind one of the most influential scientists you've probably never heard of.
- Healthcare innovation isn't limited to hospitals. Landon Gibb, senior vice president of technology and systems at PACS Group, discusses how data analytics is helping post-acute care providers improve patient outcomes and give caregivers better tools to make informed decisions.