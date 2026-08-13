Cool Science Radio | August 13, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published August 13, 2026 at 12:24 PM MDT Listen • 51:38 AI entrepreneur Anmol Madan, founder and CEO of RadiantGraph, explores how artificial intelligence is helping healthcare move beyond treating illness to predicting health risks before they become serious. Nick Day of Roundtable Learning discusses how virtual reality is transforming workforce training by measuring real skills, helping employers verify learning outcomes and preparing workers for high-stakes jobs.