Cool Science Radio | November 5, 2026
Dr. Aarron Atkinson-Toal explores the psychology and neuroscience behind consumer behavior, revealing how marketing, emotions, personality and social influence shape our spending habits. He discusses his book "Influenced: The Science of Why We Buy" and the hidden factors that guide everyday purchasing decisions.
- Dr. Shannon Boomgarden, Natural History Museum of Utah archaeologist and University of Utah instructor, previews ScienceFest, a new two-day festival featuring hands-on activities, live science demonstrations, research talks and opportunities to meet scientists at the NHMU.