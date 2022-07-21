Fresh Tracks Friday | July 22, 2022

9 am - Make A Picture - Andrew Bird

Andrew Bird's latest album "Inside Problems" is a collection of 11 original songs about the complex thoughts, questions, and middle-of-the-night obsessions swirling around in each of us. Bird says, “‘Make a Picture’ is about digesting images from historic events and constituting a narrative for your memory. Perhaps he's suggesting your perspective creates your experience.

10 am - The Front Porch - Ballyhoo!, Kash'd Out

Ballyhoo are a self-proclaimed Maryland-beach-rock band. Ballyhoo will be touring with Hirie, KBong, and Johnny Cosmic on Hirie's Mood Swing Tour starting this fall. Lucky for us they have a stop planned at The Cabin in Park City on October 8th.

11 am - River Drift - Twiddle

Twiddle is a 4-piece jam band from Vermont. Known for jaw-dropping live performances, the group has repeatedly sold out some of the most legendary venues in the world, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado and festivals such as Bonnaroo and Electric Forest.

1 pm - Baja Bound - Tunnel Vision

This is a song for your road trip playlist from the SoCal surf/ reggae/ ska band Tunnel Vision.“Baja Bound” evokes Jack Kerouac’s classic On the Road, but with a modern SoCal flavor of sun-baked days on the waves and hot nights of drunken comradery on the way down to packed shows in Mexico.

2 pm - Just Right - Useful Jenkins

Useful Jenkins calls themselves 'an acoustic love band from earth' . Their deep lyrics and incredible vocals ring straight from the soul and layer on top of jamgrass instrumentals.

3 pm - Cold Hearted - Jacoozy

Jacoozy spells their name J-A-C-O-O-Z-Y, not the same as the spelling of your hot tub. Their such a fresh track that they don't have a web presence yet. Best we can tell, they are fresh out of college and from somewhere in Appalachia

4 pm - Castle of Irish Bayou - Andrew Duhon

Andrew Duhon is a songwriter from New Orleans, a teller of stories with an undeniable voice, weighted and soulful. You'll hear that New Orleans twang from the first notes of this fresh track

5 pm - Easy on the Eyes - Texas Hill

Texas Hill is a gritty amalgam of overlapping tastes and distinct voices that meet in the middle as a bold harmonic trio. Their voices are described as gospel-tinged country smoke, and rootsy bluegrass-and-Americana rasp. The three members of the band each competed separately on The Voice and American Idol.

6 pm - Don't Do It - The Dirty Guv'nahs, Maggie Rose

The Dirty Guv'nahs is a 6-piece Rock & Roll band from Knoxville, TN. They teamed up with Maggie Rose, a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who her adds her own unbridled collision of rock-and-roll, soul, folk, funk, and R&B to the track

7 pm - Miss Prince - Hey Steve

Hey Steve describes his music as 'music to apocalypse to'. This fresh track goes out to all the Prince fans!

Count how many Prince references you recognize in this fresh track.

8 pm - Crazy Wayne - Caleb Caudle, Jerry Douglas, Sam Bush

Caleb Caudle hails from North Carolina. He moved to Nashville pre-pandemic to find himself immersed in a community of musically-talented collaborators. Then a devastating tornado ripped through Nashville. Then the pandemic hit. He retreated to nature and North Carolina to wait it out. His most-recent album is described in this way: "Thematically, it meets anticipation for the unknown future with nostalgia for the past, and reconciles both with meditation in the present."

9 pm - Ballad of a Straw Man - Los Colognes

Los Colognes has made a name for itself over the last decade by making literate, jam-friendly '70s/’80s style rock steeped in the tradition of classic acts while constantly seeking a modern twist on their own new identity.