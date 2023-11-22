Fresh Tracks Friday | November 24, 2023

9 a.m. - Babe Rainbow - Bad Day

Babe Rainbow is an Australian psychedlic rock band from Byron Bay, Australia. Their delightful blend of surfer rock and psychedelia is sure to have you riding a wave of your own this morning! Here's their opening track off their new album Mushroom, which came out a few months ago.

10 a.m. - Adrian Quesada, Uncle Roy & Spice, and The Soul Supporters - Say My Name

Adrian Quesada of the Black Pumas teamed up with Uncle Roy & Spice and the Soul Supporters to create this tasty soulful cover of the Destiny's Child hit "Say My Name." Let us know which version of this track you like better, and enjoy!

11 a.m. - Bone Throwers - Alluvium Alter

Bone throwers are a Salt Lake City based band, and are difficult to categorize in a single genre. They describe themselves as a "Psych-punk prodigy boiler room lovechild." In this single titled "Alluvium Alter" they venture into the unknown, yet will leave you wanting more.

1 p.m. - Slow Pulp - Doubt

Slow Pulp is an American/Indie Rock band based out of Madison, Wisconson. They just released their new album "Yard" in September, and it's been a huge success! They are currently on a European tour and selling out shows every night. This is their second song off the new album, and listen in for that crunchy drum tone!

2 p.m. - Krooked Kings - Headhunters

Krooked Kings are a indie beach-rock band based off the "shores" of the Great Salt Lake. With washed out chords, catchy hooks, and a sound resembling a modern day version of the Strokes, you are sure to like this new release "Headhunters"

3 p.m. - Jungle - Back on 74

Jungle is an electronic music project based out of London, England. This track of their new album "Volcano" has over 50 million streams, and has exploded thanks in part to Tik Tok! However, the track is much more "soul" than it is "electronic" Give it a listen, and let us know what you think!

4 p.m. - Yves Tumor - Crushed Velvet

Yves Tumor, is an American musician and producer of experimental music, born in Miami, Florida and currently based in Turin, Italy. His music has a delightful blend of alt-rock and R&B, which you can certainly hear on this 2021 track "crushed velvet"

5 p.m. - The Breathing Effect, Harry Terell - Shake It Up

"The Breathing Effect," to quote directly from the Tik Toker Josh Mason who helped the KPCW team discover this album, "has such a impressively varied palette of sounds and moods, you're bound to find something to like no matter what track they make." You're in for a treat with this one!

6 p.m. - Sierra Ferrell - Jeremiah

Sierra Ferrell is a singer-songwriter based out of West Virginia, who excels in the world of country and folk music. She's also collaborated with other artists we feature in the KPCW library like Billy Strings! Check out this bittersweet track writen for Ferrell's "Sweet Jeremiah."

7 p.m. - The Red Clay Strays - Wondering Why

Based out of the red dirty clay of South Alabama, the Red Clay Strays are an eclectic rock and roll band that fits right in to the mountain town sound. They have played at festivals including Bonaroo, Lollapalooza, and the CMA Fest. Check out this chill rock ballad that you are sure to enjoy!

8 p.m. - Local Natives (feat. Suki Waterhouse) - NYE

Local Natives are an indie rock band based out of Orange County, California. They are characterized by wide vocal harmonies and a lack of a true frontman. Luckily, they add another front woman on this track by the name of Suki Waterhouse. This song was in heavier rotation earlier this year, and now we hear a more subtle and stripped back version in this recording.