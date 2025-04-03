Fresh Tracks Friday | April 4, 2025

9 a.m. - Travis Van Hoff - Dog Days

Salt Lake City based artist Travis Van Hoff has always had an appreciation for the outdoors and the music it inspires in his life. As he explained to me in an email about this song, "Dog Days is a song about paying your dues. Sleeping in vans, floors and camping instead of hotels haha. Playing at bars across the country for sometimes just the sound guy."

10 a.m. - Michigander - I'll Be OK

Michigander is the stage name for self-taught, multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer, of course, a Michigan-born resident. Our Fresh Track is "I'll Be Ok," a cut from his debut album, "Michigander," which came out in February.

11 a.m. - Aidan Bissett - are we in love yet?

23-year old, Los Angeles-based Aidan Bissett has earned a global fanbase drawn to his guitar-driven alt-pop and confessional yet carefree songwriting.

1 p.m. - little image - RUN FOR FOREVER

Little Image is a Dallas-based alt-pop trio. This brand new single from them is an exploration of longing, regret, and the restless search for fulfillment. The song dives into the emotional whirlwind of chasing something that may never be found.

2 p.m. - Wilder Woods & Maggie Rose - Wild Fire

Wilder Woods is a side project by Bear Rinehart, known to many as the frontman and co-founder of the Grammy Award-nominated band NEEDTOBREATHE. This is from his brand new album "Curioso." The long-awaited LP mixes alt-rock and folk, inspired by memories of his grandmother's curio cabinet.

3 p.m. - Andy Frasco & The U.N., Eric Krasno & G. Love & Special Sauce - Swinging for the Fences

Andy Frasco claims he's maturing as a songwriter, and this songs proves it. This new track will be part of the next album, "Growing Pains," which comes out at the end of May. Andy Frasco & The UN have long been visiting Park City and performing in venues from The Spur to OP Rockwell to Mountain Town Music shows throughout the state. They'll be at The Commonwealth Room in Salt lake on September 11th.

4 p.m. - Lukas Nelson - Ain't Done

Lukas Nelson is getting ready to put out his first solo album, "American Romance," coming out in June. We've got the first single from it. You should know that Lukas will be here in Park City this summer, in concert on the hillside at Canyons Village on Friday, August 8th.

5 p.m. - Mat Kearney - Dandelion

Mat Kearney hails from Eugene, Oregon, but like all the other great songwriters, he's moved to Nashville. Kearney blends hip-hop and folk, making him a favorite act to see live. He recently performed a sold-out weekend at our Egyptian Theatre, but if you missed that, he is scheduled at Sandy Amphitheatre in the Valley on September 13th. This is from his latest self-titled deluxe album "Mat Kearney (still drowning in nostalgia)."

6 p.m. - Jon Cleary - Uptown Downtown

Get yourself ready to go down to the bywater, to New Orleans, with this rollicking piano based tune from Grammy Award winner Jon Cleary, representing the sounds of the Big Easy. For his upcoming album, "The Bywater Sessions," he invited a parade of local monster musicians to his home recording studio and rolled the tape. “We set out to capture that sound in the old-fashioned way: everybody in the room, playing together,” Cleary explains.

7 p.m. - Nether Hour - Impatient

Here is an introduction to a new up-and-coming band from Austin called Nether Hour. They've been turning dive bars and backroad juke joints of the south into music revivals, blending the swampy grooves of Louisiana with Texas-sized doses of funk, blues, soul, and rock & roll. Check out the opening bass line and the funky groove!

8 p.m. - Seth Walker - Why the Worry

Seth Walker is originally from Altamahaw Ossippee, North Carolina, where he learned to play cello from age 3. After gravitating toward the blues, he relocated to Austin in his 20's, then Nashville, then New Orleans, all the music cities, deepening his connections and influences. He's been recording his music since 1998. This week he released his 12th album which includes this mellow tune with soulful guitar.