Fresh Tracks Friday | July 25, 2025

9 a.m. - Josh Kelley - You Got The Feelin

Start your Friday with this upbeat song, new from local artist Josh Kelley.

10 a.m. - Aidan Bissett - dance around it

Aiden Bissett's thirst for human connection, and the emotional havoc wrought upon his life, informs every track on his debut album, "Shut Up and Love Me," which comes out today. The 23-year-old transforms his kamikaze search for meaning into an electrifying blend of alternative pop and indie rock that doubles as an active therapy.

11 a.m. - The Band CAMINO - Hates Me Yet

The Band CAMINO's Spotify bio states only, "Your mom's favorite band." Apparently, they're sticking with that simplicity, as that's what it has said for several years. Further investigation reveals that they are a Nashville-based foursome that crafts lovelorn songs surrounding themes of perseverance and personal growth.

1 p.m. - Sara Beth - Dance With Me

Sarah Beth's bio reads, "Mostly happy human writing mostly not happy tunes under the warm Nor-Cal sun!" I don't know if that description fits this light, poppy tune, but give it a listen.

2 p.m. - 8 Ball Aitken & Taya Chani - Waiting on Better Days

8 Ball Aitken hails from Australia, but about a decade ago he relocated to Nashville, TN. Early in his musical career at a gig in a really rowdy pub, a fight broke out over a pool table and the 8 ball was knocked onto the stage, leading the band to give him his nickname. This new track from the band features Taya Chani.

3 p.m. - Wyatt Pike - Find Your Stride

Local musician Wyatt Pike has a brand new EP in the works titled "Face the Weather," which will be out soon. His songwriting is known for its honesty and storytelling, presented over folk-inspired acoustic guitar. He performed live in the KPCW Studios a couple of weeks ago. You can find the interview and audio clips on The Community Campfire page on our website.

4 p.m. - Marcus King & The Marcus King Band - Carry Me Home

Marcus King's new album should be out in late September. Marcus King will be performing in Park City during the Park City Song Summit on August 14th and at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City on August 15th.

5 p.m. - Nathan Farrell - Favorite Thing (feat. Lawrence)

Nathan Farrell is a 26-year-old vocalist, saxophonist and songwriter performing traditional pop, R&B, and alternative jazz. Farrell cites several musical influences, including Stevie Wonder, and I think it would be hard to miss that when listening to this track on which he teams up with brother and sister duo Lawrence.

6 p.m. - Devon Allman & Jimmy Hall - Peace to the World (feat. Robert Randolph)

Devon Allman's latest musical project is "The Blues Summit." It's an album and an all-star group of blues players sharing the stage and collaboration. This track features the addition of Robert Randolph on pedal steel guitar.

7 p.m. - Peech. - Be Together

Peech. is the artistic name of Harry Lawson, a Park City born and raised musician and songwriter. In high school, his father was diagnosed with a rare heart disease, a turning point that deepened his interest in family, forgiveness, and creativity. Struggling with anxiety and depression, he turned to songwriting, philosophy, and meditation. After graduation in 2020, he moved to Los Angeles to pursue his musical career.

8 p.m. - Moon Taxi - Pink Pony Club

Moon Taxi began covering Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club" during their live performances because they enjoyed the song and found it resonated with their audience. It became such a regular part of their set that they decided to release a studio version. The song's message is of self-acceptance and finding a place to belong, which has resonated with the band and their fans.