Dr. Nicola Fox | Heliophysics Division Director, NASA | Feb. 3, 2022
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST
On this week's Cool Science Radio, John and Kyle talked to Dr. Nicola Fox this week. She is the Heliophysics Division Director in the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington, DC. John and Kyle talk to Dr. Fox about NASA’s Heliophysics program, including the Parker Solar Probe that will take measurements from the Sun’s corona where it is 2500 degrees and the Solar Orbiter which will help answer how the sun creates and controls the giant bubble of magnetic fields around it.
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.