Leslie Thancher In KPCW's Studio
Local News Hour

Solamere HOA President Charles Haggerty - March 11, 2022

Published March 11, 2022 at 9:57 AM MST
Solamere Deer Valley Logo.jpg

Solamere HOA President Charles Haggerty expresses some of the concerns that neighbors have to Deer Valley's parking lot development plans prior to next week's joint planning commission/city council meeting

Local News Hour Solamere Charles Haggerty
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
