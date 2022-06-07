UDOT narrows down options to move traffic out of downtown Heber City
Published June 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM MDT
UDOT Heber Valley Environmental Impact Study project manager Craig Hancock reveals the newest release of proposals to reduce traffic in Heber City. Last October, 13 concepts included bypass routes around Heber City and modifications to Main Street, and a shorter list of alternatives is expected Tuesday.
