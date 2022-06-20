Developers talk details about the affordable housing project as it gets underway at the Homestake lot.
Published June 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM MDT
Homestake development representatives Rory Murphy and Ryan Davis ( J Fisher Company ) talk about their proposal and how to make it affordable. The 120-unit Homestake affordable housing project could break ground in the spring of 2023.
