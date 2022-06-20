© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Developers talk details about the affordable housing project as it gets underway at the Homestake lot.

Published June 20, 2022 at 10:13 AM MDT
Homestake Concept
J Fisher Companies
/
A concept drawing of the Homestake affordable housing project in Park City.

Homestake development representatives Rory Murphy and Ryan Davis ( J Fisher Company ) talk about their proposal and how to make it affordable. The 120-unit Homestake affordable housing project could break ground in the spring of 2023.

Tags

Local News Hour Rory MurphyRyan DavisHomestake Housing
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher