© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Recycle Utah's annual 100-Mile Meal fundraiser coming up August 6th

Published July 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
100 Mile Meal.jpg

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Chef Greg Hansen with details for the the upcoming 100-Mile Meal benefit featuring all locally sourced foods as well as an update on all programs going on at the center.

Tags

Local News Hour Greg HansenCarolyn Wawra100 Mile MealRecycle Utah
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher