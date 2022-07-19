Recycle Utah's annual 100-Mile Meal fundraiser coming up August 6th
Published July 19, 2022 at 11:22 AM MDT
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra and Chef Greg Hansen with details for the the upcoming 100-Mile Meal benefit featuring all locally sourced foods as well as an update on all programs going on at the center.
