Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Kimball Art Festival event details from Park City Special Events and Economic Development Program Manger

Published July 28, 2022 at 10:25 AM MDT
Park City Economic Development Program Manger Jenny Diersen previews some upcoming events. She talks about the impacts on traffic and parking from Park City Extreme Soccer Tournement July 27t - 30th and the Kimball Art Festival August 5 -7th.

Jenny Diersen
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
