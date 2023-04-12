Local author pens new book after unexpected death of husband
Kouri Richins, a Kamas resident and mother of three young boys, lost her husband unexpectedly last year.
Richins noticed a lack of books that address the curiosity of what children go through when dealing with grief, emotions and healing associated with the loss of a loved one.
She wrote her new children's book "Are You With Me?" in hopes of helping other widowed parents that are looking for that extra comfort measure with their children.