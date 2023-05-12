© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Local News Hour

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan

By Roger Goldman
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:50 AM MDT
Greg Maughan.jpg

South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting

Today's topics include:

  • Teacher Student Success Act (TSSA) which funds teachers and student programs
  • Longterm effects of the pandemic on learning
  • A new county pedestrian safety initiative
  • The concurrent enrollment program in which high school students can earn college credit, thus saving on future college costs
  • Summer school programs
Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman