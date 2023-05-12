South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughan has an update from this month's board meeting
Today's topics include:
- Teacher Student Success Act (TSSA) which funds teachers and student programs
- Longterm effects of the pandemic on learning
- A new county pedestrian safety initiative
- The concurrent enrollment program in which high school students can earn college credit, thus saving on future college costs
- Summer school programs