Utah Film Center Founder Geralyn Dreyfous discusses the state of independent media
Founder of the Utah Film Center Geralyn Dreyfous provides details on the grand opening of the Geralyn White Dreyfous building and the state of independent film along with V discussing the opening of their play, "Dear Everything."
Dreyfus highlights the challenges in independent film production due to media consolidation and reduced public funding. V discussed their new play, which addresses climate change through a youth-driven narrative, featuring local choirs and activists.