© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Utah Film Center Founder Geralyn Dreyfous discusses the state of independent media

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 24, 2025 at 1:17 PM MDT
Geralyn Dreyfous Founder/Board Chair of Utah Film Center
Utah Film Center
Geralyn Dreyfous Founder/Board Chair of Utah Film Center

Founder of the Utah Film Center Geralyn Dreyfous provides details on the grand opening of the Geralyn White Dreyfous building and the state of independent film along with V discussing the opening of their play, "Dear Everything."

Dreyfus highlights the challenges in independent film production due to media consolidation and reduced public funding. V discussed their new play, which addresses climate change through a youth-driven narrative, featuring local choirs and activists.

Poster for "Dear Everything" in Salt Lake City
Dear Everything produced by V-Day

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher