YSA director celebrates Park City Nation's Olympic standouts

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs and the 41 athletes from five countries who are competing at the 2026 Winter Games under the Park City Nation banner.

Five began their journey in YSA after-school programs, and 10 attended the Winter Sports School. Among the highlights: Alex Hall winning a silver medal in men's free ski slope style and Ashley Farquarson clinching a bronze medal in women's luge.