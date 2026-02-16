© 2026 KPCW

Local News Hour
Local News Hour

YSA director celebrates Park City Nation's Olympic standouts

By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 16, 2026 at 10:39 AM MST
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher
KPCW
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher has an update on the youth sports programs and the 41 athletes from five countries who are competing at the 2026 Winter Games under the Park City Nation banner.
Five began their journey in YSA after-school programs, and 10 attended the Winter Sports School. Among the highlights: Alex Hall winning a silver medal in men's free ski slope style and Ashley Farquarson clinching a bronze medal in women's luge.

Leslie Thatcher
