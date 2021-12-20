American Made

The west side of Indianapolis was once the home of a world-class bearing factory. A company called Link-Belt built the factory in 1959 to produce bearings that made all kinds of machines run smoothly, and the company proclaimed that it produced “the Cadillac of bearings.”

But by 2017, the factory had aged and Rexnord, its corporate owner, announced that it would be moving operations to Mexico and laying off some 300 unionized workers. For many of these workers, Link Belt was far more than a job—it was a way of life and a fundamental element of their identity.