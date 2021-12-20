© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

American Made

Published December 20, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST
Farah Stockman.jpg

Farah Stockman discusses her book American Made: Learn what happens to people when work disappears.

The west side of Indianapolis was once the home of a world-class bearing factory. A company called Link-Belt built the factory in 1959 to produce bearings that made all kinds of machines run smoothly, and the company proclaimed that it produced “the Cadillac of bearings.”

But by 2017, the factory had aged and Rexnord, its corporate owner, announced that it would be moving operations to Mexico and laying off some 300 unionized workers. For many of these workers, Link Belt was far more than a job—it was a way of life and a fundamental element of their identity.

The closing of the Link Belt plant attracted national attention when the newly elected President Donald Trump tweeted out “No more.” While this didn’t change things at Link Belt, it caused the editors of the New York Times to dispatch Pulitzer-winning author Farah Stockman to visit Indianapolis to cover the story. Stockman turned this assignment into a new book, American Made: Learn what happens to people when work disappears. In the book, she focuses on the lives of three workers at the plant in particular. But the story she tells goes far beyond this plant and these workers and has a lot to say about race, class, how the economy works, and the importance of jobs in people’s lives. We are lucky to have Ms. Stockman with us this morning.

Tags

Mountain MoneyBook DiscussionMountain Money
Stay Connected
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman