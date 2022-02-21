Richie Lush is a man of many talents and interests, but spend a little time with him and it's clear his passion lies in making the best Tennessee BBQ you've ever tasted. Whether it's slow-cooking meats for 16 hours and waking up at 4 am to check on the smokers, or staying open until the last rack of ribs is sold, Richie is dedicated to serving his customers a meal they won't forget.

Growing up in Southern Middle Tennessee, Richie was not only raised around some of the finest BBQ cooks you'll meet he also learned the value of community and interpersonal connection. He doesn't just want customers, he wants to build friendships. Ask anyone that's stopped by the Lush's trailer and they will tell you they were greeted with a smile and a conversation and left with a full stomach.

Lush’s BBQ has two locations in Summit County and Richie joins Mountain Money to tell us all about his business - Lush's BBQ.

