mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Lush's BBQ

Published February 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM MST
Richie Lush.png

Mountain Money talks Tennessee BBQ with Richie Lush of Lush’s BBQ.

Richie Lush is a man of many talents and interests, but spend a little time with him and it's clear his passion lies in making the best Tennessee BBQ you've ever tasted. Whether it's slow-cooking meats for 16 hours and waking up at 4 am to check on the smokers, or staying open until the last rack of ribs is sold, Richie is dedicated to serving his customers a meal they won't forget.

Growing up in Southern Middle Tennessee, Richie was not only raised around some of the finest BBQ cooks you'll meet he also learned the value of community and interpersonal connection. He doesn't just want customers, he wants to build friendships. Ask anyone that's stopped by the Lush's trailer and they will tell you they were greeted with a smile and a conversation and left with a full stomach.

Lush’s BBQ has two locations in Summit County and Richie joins Mountain Money to tell us all about his business - Lush's BBQ.

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow