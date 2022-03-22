See, Solve, Scale | March 21, 2022

According to Danny Warshay, founding Executive Director of the Nelson Center for Entrepreneurship at Brown University, our modern conception of entrepreneurship needs a refresh. In his new book, See, Solve, Scale: How Anyone Can Turn an Unsolved Problem Into a Breakthrough Success, Warshay posits that entrepreneurship is not a spirit or a gift restricted to business elites but is rather a process that is open to anyone willing to learn.

Based on his beloved course at Brown, See, Solve, Scale turns the stereotype of an entrepreneur on its head and teaches people from all walks of life how to unlock the power of entrepreneurship.

During a time when millions of Americans are leaving their jobs and rethinking what they want from their work lives, See, Solve, Scale holds insights and solutions for this paradigm-shifting moment in time.

Entrepreneurship has long been a part of Warshay’s life—before being recruited to teach at Brown, Warshay created a series of companies that he sold to Apple, TIME, and others.