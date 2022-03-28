© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Zoe Chance | Yale Professor and Author | Mar. 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM MDT
Zoe Chance
Ian Christmann
/
https://www.zoechance.com/

Yale School of Management Professor Zoe Chance discusses her new book “Influence is Your Superpower.”  Chance explores the science behind getting people to say yes.

In 1936, Dale Carnegie published what is perhaps the best-selling self-help book of all time - How to Win Friends and Influence People.  Carnegie’s approach was far from scientific and has earned substantial academic criticism.   So what does social science tells us about the best ways to influence others, something that we all strive to do constantly in our day to day lives? 

Enter Yale School of Management Professor Zoe Chance and her new book “Influence is Your Superpower.”  Chance explores the science behind getting people to say yes – and in the process destroys numerous misconceptions.  The book is an amusing read filled with fun stories.

Do you have a topic you’d like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyZoe ChanceYale UniversityBook Discussion
