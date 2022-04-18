Inflation in the 80s vs Today

Last week, in the NYT The Daily Newsletter there were points made with regards to our current inflation situation. The text, when determining which scenarios would offer the most to tame inflation it stated The nightmare scenario: [is] The Fed has to tank the economy, as it did in the 1980s by aggressively raising interest rates, to end stubbornly high inflation."

Here to help us understand the difference between the inflation we saw in the 80s and what is before us today is David Wessel. Wessel is an American journalist and writer and has shared two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism. Wessel is director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution and a contributing correspondent to The Wall Street Journal, where he worked for 30 years.

This is the second time Wessel has joined Mountain Money. We had the opportunity to speak with him in November about his book Only the Rich Can Play.