© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Inflation in the 80s vs Today

Published April 18, 2022 at 10:58 AM MDT
David Wessel
David Wessel
/
https://www.davidwessel.net/about

David Wessel joins Mountain Money to help us understand the difference between the inflation we saw in the 80s and what is before us today.

Last week, in the NYT The Daily Newsletter there were points made with regards to our current inflation situation. The text, when determining which scenarios would offer the most to tame inflation it stated The nightmare scenario: [is] The Fed has to tank the economy, as it did in the 1980s by aggressively raising interest rates, to end stubbornly high inflation."

Here to help us understand the difference between the inflation we saw in the 80s and what is before us today is David Wessel. Wessel is an American journalist and writer and has shared two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism. Wessel is director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal & Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution and a contributing correspondent to The Wall Street Journal, where he worked for 30 years.

This is the second time Wessel has joined Mountain Money. We had the opportunity to speak with him in November about his book Only the Rich Can Play.

Do you have a topic you’d like to see us explore? Email mountainmoney@kpcw.org

Tags

Mountain Money Mountain MoneyDavid WesselInflation
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman