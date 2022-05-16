© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Undersea Cables to Africa: Meta and Google are Investing

Published May 16, 2022 at 11:58 AM MDT
Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka - Journalists

Journalists Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka discuss Google and Meta’s investment in subsea cables connecting Africa to the internet. This effort is changing how the internet works and who controls it.

Journalists Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka’s recent article Sea Change investigates the investment both Google and Meta are making installing undersea cables to Africa.

Africa’s 1.4 billion inhabitants will no doubt benefit from internet access, however the secondary consequences of Meta and Google’s control of access and bandwidth could be detrimental.

Joining Mountain Money this morning to help us understand this all and whether these efforts result in a net positive are Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka. We will discuss Google and Meta’s investment in subsea cables connecting Africa to the internet, and how this effort is changing how the internet works and who controls it.

Mountain Money GoogleMetaAndrew BlumCarey BarakaAfrica
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
