Undersea Cables to Africa: Meta and Google are Investing

Journalists Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka’s recent article Sea Change investigates the investment both Google and Meta are making installing undersea cables to Africa.

Africa’s 1.4 billion inhabitants will no doubt benefit from internet access, however the secondary consequences of Meta and Google’s control of access and bandwidth could be detrimental.

Joining Mountain Money this morning to help us understand this all and whether these efforts result in a net positive are Andrew Blum and Carey Baraka. We will discuss Google and Meta’s investment in subsea cables connecting Africa to the internet, and how this effort is changing how the internet works and who controls it.