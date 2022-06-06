Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's new collaborative, service-focused mission
Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control received a service-first facelift last week. The DABC Director Tiffany Clason provides Mountain Money with an update on their efforts.
Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently launched its new name and new mission. The DABC Director Tiffany Clason unveiled the department’s new mission statement and discussed new service initiatives at an event on June 1st.