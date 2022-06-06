© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control's new collaborative, service-focused mission

Published June 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT
Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control logo

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control received a service-first facelift last week. The DABC Director Tiffany Clason provides Mountain Money with an update on their efforts.

Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control recently launched its new name and new mission. The DABC Director Tiffany Clason unveiled the department’s new mission statement and discussed new service initiatives at an event on June 1st.

Mountain Money Tiffany Clason Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
