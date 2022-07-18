© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

UnMuted: How to Show Up, Speak Up, and Inspire Action

Published July 18, 2022 at 12:34 PM MDT
Heather Hansen.png

Author Heather Hansen teaches us how to stand up, speak up and inspire action in her new book, UnMuted.

Professional communication has become more complex than ever as, with the rise of remote working and the increasing prominence of social media, we frequently find ourselves muted – when we can't find the opportunities to speak up or our ideas aren't getting the credit they deserve. In Unmuted, Heather Hansen draws upon her years of experience as a communication specialist and consultant to illustrate how you can overcome these obstacles and make your voice heard.

Mountain Money UnMutedHeather Hansen
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow