UnMuted: How to Show Up, Speak Up, and Inspire Action
Author Heather Hansen teaches us how to stand up, speak up and inspire action in her new book, UnMuted.
Professional communication has become more complex than ever as, with the rise of remote working and the increasing prominence of social media, we frequently find ourselves muted – when we can't find the opportunities to speak up or our ideas aren't getting the credit they deserve. In Unmuted, Heather Hansen draws upon her years of experience as a communication specialist and consultant to illustrate how you can overcome these obstacles and make your voice heard.