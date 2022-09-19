Ethereum's Merge
A major event the crypto industry has long been waiting for finally happened: Ethereum's "Merge," which proponents say could boost crypto prices in the long run and significantly change the future of cryptocurrency.
Mallika Mitra, reporter for Money, joins us this morning to help us understand the Merge and what it means for the cryptocurrency industry.