Mountain Money

Leisure Learning at the Park City School District

Published September 26, 2022 at 11:19 AM MDT
Jane Toly, Leisure Learning Coordinator at the Park City School District highlights upcoming classes and discusses how The Compass became an incubator for small businesses.

The Park City School District offers classes for all ages, from Pre-K through adults, through The Compass, their leisure learning catalog.

The Compass brochure arrives in our mailboxes quarterly containing classes from computer skills, culinary arts, fitness, languages, youth classes, leisure and more.

Jane Toly, the Leisure Learning Coordinator with the Park City School District joins us this morning to highlight the program and their offerings.

Jane Toly Park City School District
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
