The XX Edge
Authors of The XX Edge, Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber, share a new paradigm of gender-focused investing - leading to higher returns for individual investors and greater economic growth.
There’s a simple but often overlooked investment strategy to earning higher returns—include women as financial decision-makers within your organization or team. That’s The XX Edge.
Seasoned executives and investors Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber demonstrate the new paradigm where women are at the center of investing as agents and actors—not just as beneficiaries.