Mountain Money

The XX Edge

Published October 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT
Authors of The XX Edge, Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber, share a new paradigm of gender-focused investing - leading to higher returns for individual investors and greater economic growth.

There’s a simple but often overlooked investment strategy to earning higher returns—include women as financial decision-makers within your organization or team. That’s The XX Edge.

Seasoned executives and investors Patience Marime-Ball and Ruth Shaber demonstrate the new paradigm where women are at the center of investing as agents and actors—not just as beneficiaries.

Mountain Money The XX Edge
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
