Americans' spending on Halloween expected to reach new record

To some extent, the rhythm of our lives is marked by the changes in certain aisles at the grocery store. Sometime in July, displays of flags and fireworks give way to ghosts, skeletons and candy and more candy.

The National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween consumer survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals that total Halloween spending in 2022 is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion. Post pandemic it appears that Halloween is back in a big way.

So what are Americans spending all that money on, where do we spend it, and most importantly, what are the most popular costumes expected to be this year? The National Retail Federation Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights, Katherine Cullen, explains the numbers.