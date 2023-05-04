© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

"Easy Money: American Puritans and the Invention of Modern Currency"

By Alison Kuhlow,
Doug Wells
Published May 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT
Dror Goldberg.png

Author Dror Goldberg talks about his book "Easy Money: American Puritans and the Invention of Modern Currency."

The book "Easy Money: American Puritans and the Invention of Modern Currency" explores the invention of this currency in 1690s Massachusetts. This legal tender currency eventually took over the world, threw gold to the dustbin of monetary history and had significant roles in some of the most important events of the modern era.

Why and how did a semi-renegade colony at the edge of Western civilization make such a momentous invention?

Author Dror Goldberg helps answer this question along with many others.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells