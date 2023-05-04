The book "Easy Money: American Puritans and the Invention of Modern Currency" explores the invention of this currency in 1690s Massachusetts. This legal tender currency eventually took over the world, threw gold to the dustbin of monetary history and had significant roles in some of the most important events of the modern era.

Why and how did a semi-renegade colony at the edge of Western civilization make such a momentous invention?

Author Dror Goldberg helps answer this question along with many others.