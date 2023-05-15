Keith Butcher Keith Butcher, co-founder of ButcherJoseph & Company

Roughly 6,500 employee stock ownership plans in the U.S. cover over 14 million participants. ESOPs are a way for business owners to cash out at a fair value while making sure their employees are valued and ensuring the company will have a bright future.

Keith Butcher co-founded ButcherJoseph & Co. in 2011 as a national investment banking firm focused on advising business owners on Employee Stock Ownership Plans. Throughout his career, Keith has advised corporate clients and private equity groups as an investment banker or attorney in more than 150 transactions.