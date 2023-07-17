The Film Industry in Utah
Mountain Money talks with the Utah Film Commission's Director, Virginia Pearce.
Utah has deep roots in the entertainment industry, with thousands of productions filmed in the state since the 1930s. Utah boasts of a competitive incentive program, trained crews, professional vendors, and over 84,000 square miles of diverse and unique landscapes that all benefit productions looking to film in the state.
Virginia Pearce, Director of the Utah Film Commission, explains the role the film industry plays in the state.