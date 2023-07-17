© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

The Film Industry in Utah

By Doug Wells,
Alison Kuhlow
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM MDT

Mountain Money talks with the Utah Film Commission's Director, Virginia Pearce.

Utah has deep roots in the entertainment industry, with thousands of productions filmed in the state since the 1930s. Utah boasts of a competitive incentive program, trained crews, professional vendors, and over 84,000 square miles of diverse and unique landscapes that all benefit productions looking to film in the state.

Virginia Pearce, Director of the Utah Film Commission, explains the role the film industry plays in the state.

