One Love Tatoo
Co-owner of One Love Tatoo, Luke Jensen talks with KPCW's Mountain Money.
One Love Tattoos of Utah touts itself a premier tattoo studio because of the expertise of its co-owners, Jesse Payne and Luke Jensen. As seasoned tattoo artists, their combined artistic vision and technical skills create an inviting space for clients seeking exceptional and meaningful body art. With a diverse portfolio and a reputation for excellence, Jesse and Luke ensure that every customer’s tattoo experience is not only memorable but also an expression of individuality and self-love.