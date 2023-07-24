© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

One Love Tatoo

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published July 24, 2023 at 1:56 PM MDT
Luke Jensen

Co-owner of One Love Tatoo, Luke Jensen talks with KPCW's Mountain Money.

One Love Tattoos of Utah touts itself a premier tattoo studio because of the expertise of its co-owners, Jesse Payne and Luke Jensen. As seasoned tattoo artists, their combined artistic vision and technical skills create an inviting space for clients seeking exceptional and meaningful body art. With a diverse portfolio and a reputation for excellence, Jesse and Luke ensure that every customer’s tattoo experience is not only memorable but also an expression of individuality and self-love.

