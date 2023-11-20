© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

The Importance of Shopping Small

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published November 20, 2023 at 1:46 PM MST

Saturday, November 25, 2023 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities. Founded by American Express in 2010, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of the holiday shopping season.

Small Business Saturday spending at our nation’s nearly 32 million independent small businesses was projected to reach $17.9 billion in 2022.

Kathy Korman Frey is an industry instructor of entrepreneurship and the director of the Center For Entrepreneurial Excellence at the George Washington University School of Business. She helped develop and currently teaches Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL) at GWSB. 

Frey is the founder of the edtech social venture The Hot Mommas Project, the world’s largest women’s case study library providing access to diverse, teachable, scalable role models and mentors from around the world.

Kathy Korman Frey joins us this morning to give us a deeper perspective on the importance of shopping at small businesses this Saturday and all the days of the year.

Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
