Progress of Economic Equality of African Americans

The most well known Martin Luther King Jr speech, "I have a dream," was delivered in August 1963 at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Dr. King always had a keen focus on economic issues. He died in 1968 and we have celebrated this holiday since 1986. So what has been the arc of progress with respect to economic inequality between Black and White Americans?

We discuss this issue with Thomas Maloney who is an economics professor at the University of Utah who has studied economic inequality for many years.

