© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mountain Money

A Day’s Worth of Race Training in 20 Minutes

By Doug Wells,
Roger GoldmanAlison Kuhlow
Published January 29, 2024 at 5:23 PM MST
.
David Wood
/
Adobe Stock
.

Sim.Sports Arena provides advanced technologies to train everyone just like professional athletes. Without lifts, lines and parking, athletes can complete a day’s worth of race training in 20 minutes. Not just for ski racers and professional athletes, anyone that wants a way to improve skiing or snowboarding skills when snow isn’t available or without risking injury will love the simulator too.

Owner Abby Flack and Parker Nostrand, Head Ski & Snowboard Simulator Coach, share more about this unique business in Park City.

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012
See stories by Doug Wells
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow