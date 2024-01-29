Sim.Sports Arena provides advanced technologies to train everyone just like professional athletes. Without lifts, lines and parking, athletes can complete a day’s worth of race training in 20 minutes. Not just for ski racers and professional athletes, anyone that wants a way to improve skiing or snowboarding skills when snow isn’t available or without risking injury will love the simulator too.

Owner Abby Flack and Parker Nostrand, Head Ski & Snowboard Simulator Coach, share more about this unique business in Park City.