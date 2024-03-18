© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Changes in college sports and its impacts to March Madness

Published March 18, 2024 at 3:34 PM MDT
Yesterday was selection Sunday, the day the NCAA reveals the 68 teams that will participate in the men’s and women’s college basketball championship, March Madness.

This year’s tournament comes at a time of dramatic changes in college sports. Athletes can now be paid through Name Image and Likeness agreements or NIL—something that many including legendary coaches Nick Sabin and Mike Krzyzewski have criticized. And most recently, the Dartmouth basketball team actually voted to unionize. We are lucky to be joined by someone with a unique perspective on what is happening in college sports—the former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the NCAA Don Remy.

