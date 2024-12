Maybe you've received one of those fake text messages from USPS stating your package is stuck in customs . . . scammed.

Perhaps you've seen a great deal on social media for an item you've had your eye on . . . scammed again.

Scammers are constantly changing their game to try to catch you with your guard down. Raise your guard with Ben Castro of Zions Bank who shows how to avoid the biggest scams during this holiday season.