How a local olive oil business is coping with trade uncertainty

Jessica McCleary, owner of Mountain Town Olive Oil, discusses the differences in the purity of extra virgin olive oil and how the current trade uncertainty is affecting her business.

McCleary highlights that 60-70% of imported olive oil is fraudulent, with only a quarter being extra virgin. Her store sources 100% extra virgin olive oil from a long-standing distributor.

Rising tariffs, particularly on glass bottles from China, could increase costs according to McCleary. She plans to stockpile inventory but is uncertain about consumer spending due to market volatility.

