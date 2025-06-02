© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money podcast title card.
Mountain Money

Old Town has two new food stops

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published June 2, 2025 at 5:35 PM MDT
A photo of Galen and Katie Zamarra
KPCW

Let's say the train still ran in to Park City and you were on that train. It would stop at the old Union train depot building which many of us remember as Zoom.

It hasn't been a food stop since 2017 and now it's a new restaurant, Le Depot Brasserie, brought to us by Galen and Katie Zamarra. The menu is French and the prices are not extravagant.

If you're pulling into the station in the morning, maybe try Galen & Katie's other stop, Union Patisserie, just behind the depot building. Whichever you choose, enjoy the experience.

www.ledepotpc.com

Mountain Money
