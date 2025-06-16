© 2025 KPCW

Mountain Money

The murky world of multi-level marketing

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published June 16, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
A photo of the book "Little Bosses Everywhere" by Bridget Read
Bridget Read
"Little Bosses Everywhere"

Author and writer for New York Magazine, Bridget Read discusses her new book, "Little Bosses Everywhere: How the Pyramid Scheme Shaped America."

The book takes a dive into the sometimes tragic world of multi-level marketing. Some MLMs recruit "salespeople" through positive reinforcement to make changes in their lives.

Read reveals that while MLM companies make money, the end of the line salespeople often lose their own money and have a basement or storage area full of unsold product.

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
