Tips for Mitigating Wildfire Risk

Trevor Searle and Bo Wagner of Apex Fire Protection share some of what they do helping homeowners and HOAs mitigate wildfire risk through hardening techniques. They discuss how Apex analyzes homes and proposes and implements hardening strategies such as tree thinning and the removal of home side mulch.

