Mountain Money

Tips for Mitigating Wildfire Risk

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published October 6, 2025 at 12:41 PM MDT
Photo collage of Bo Wagner and Trevor Searle of Apex Fire Preparedness
Photos courtesy of Bo Wagner and Salty Pumpkin
Bo Wagner and Trevor Searle of Apex Fire Preparedness

Trevor Searle and Bo Wagner of Apex Fire Protection share some of what they do helping homeowners and HOAs mitigate wildfire risk through hardening techniques. They discuss how Apex analyzes homes and proposes and implements hardening strategies such as tree thinning and the removal of home side mulch.

Website- https://apex-fp.com
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/apexfpllc/
Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/people/Apex-Fire-Preparedness-LLC/100091351070182/#
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/apex-fire-preparedness-llc/

Mountain Money
Kevin Kennedy
Roger Goldman
