A new look at the tortured life of Robert McNamara

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published October 27, 2025 at 12:31 PM MDT
Michele Stapleton

William Taubman discusses his new book, "McNamara at War." It's a detailed look at the complicated legacy of Robert McNamara, the Secretary of Defense during the Kennedy and Johnson administration, who was central to the prosecution of the Viet Nam War.

Written with his brother Philip Taubman, the book traces the career of McNamara from Harvard Business School to the Ford Motor Corporation to the Pentagon and beyond. A brilliant man, McNamara was tortured by his role in the war and was deeply conflicted between his personal beliefs about the best course for the nation and his role as Defense Secretary.

