Order in the Mountains: How NEAT Method Park City transforms luxury living

In Park City’s high-end residential world, space is a resource – and organization becomes a luxury. NEAT Method Park City specializes in helping homeowners, vacation-rental hosts and relocating families transform their homes from cluttered to composed, whether it’s unpacking after a move, organizing ski gear or creating a streamlined mudroom for daily mountain life.

Owner Ashley Bienvenu draws on her tech-and-real-estate background and unique move-history to lead the company’s tailored services across the Wasatch Front and Back. In this interview, she shares the behind-the-scenes of designing systems that match the pace of resort living, the challenges of seasonal turnover and the value clients gain when they reclaim time, space and peace of mind. Discover how organization strategies can elevate not just a home, but a lifestyle.