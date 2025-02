If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to hurl a 42-pound rock down a slick sheet of ice while desperately trying not to faceplant, curling might be your sport. KPCW’s Amber Johnson recently participated in Park City Curling Club’s "Learn to Curl" night, and she glided out of there with some new skills—and a whole lot of hilarious memories.

Amber Johnson / KPCW KPCW's Sarah Ervin at the Park City Curling Club's "Learn to Curl"