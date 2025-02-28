Rancho Luna Lobos: A sanctuary of sled dog second chances

Amber Johnson / KPCW Fernando and Gabriel Ramirez, Rancho Luna Lobos

Amber Johnson / KPCW Amber and Hadley Johnson with sled dogs at Rancho Luna Lobos

Nestled in the heart of Brown’s Canyon, Utah, Rancho Luna Lobos is more than just a sled dog operation – it’s a sanctuary where healing and rehabilitation come first. Amber Johnson reveals the inspiring journey of these remarkable dogs, whose recovery is nurtured with patience, love and the kind of care that transforms lives. Meet Humberto, whose disability is his superpower, and Maverick, whose dramatic flair ensures there’s never a dull moment.

Owner Fernando Ramirez, no stranger to the world stage of competition, has found his true calling in creating a haven where every wagging tail and joyful bark stands as a testament to the power of possibility.