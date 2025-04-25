© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

From ski bum to city builder: Matt Lindon reflects on Park City’s transformation

By Andrea Buchanan
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:10 PM MDT
KPCW Book Reviewer Matt Lindon
Matt Lindon
KPCW Book Reviewer Matt Lindon

Matt Lindon shares his journey from Long Island to Park City in the late 1970s, drawn by the allure of skiing and mountain life. He recalls the laid-back, bohemian vibe of early Park City, where ski bums and former miners coexisted in a sleepy town with no traffic lights or big stores.

Using his civil engineering degree, Matt played a key role in designing and building Deer Valley Resort, helping transform the town into a luxury ski destination.

He also reflects on other pivotal moments, such as Mrs. Fields moving her business to Park City and the town’s efforts to diversify beyond skiing.

Despite the growth and changes, Matt still cherishes Park City’s friendly spirit and hopes its unique energy can be preserved.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
Andrea Buchanan
Producer for The Community Campfire
See stories by Andrea Buchanan