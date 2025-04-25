From ski bum to city builder: Matt Lindon reflects on Park City’s transformation

Matt Lindon shares his journey from Long Island to Park City in the late 1970s, drawn by the allure of skiing and mountain life. He recalls the laid-back, bohemian vibe of early Park City, where ski bums and former miners coexisted in a sleepy town with no traffic lights or big stores.

Using his civil engineering degree, Matt played a key role in designing and building Deer Valley Resort, helping transform the town into a luxury ski destination.

He also reflects on other pivotal moments, such as Mrs. Fields moving her business to Park City and the town’s efforts to diversify beyond skiing.

Despite the growth and changes, Matt still cherishes Park City’s friendly spirit and hopes its unique energy can be preserved.