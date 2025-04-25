LIVE from the KPCW studio: Spencer Paul

Spencer Paul, a Utah native, discovered his passion for music at a young age, inspired by Guitar Hero, family influences and classic rock bands like Metallica and Led Zeppelin.

He began writing songs in high school and later performed at local venues after the pandemic, embracing both intimate campfire sessions and full band gigs.

His music blends psychedelic and folk elements, drawing from a wide range of genres including rap and grunge. Spencer is currently working on his first full-length album. He performs "Trains" and "Luck" in the KPCW studio.