© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Community Campfire podcast title card.
The Community Campfire

LIVE from the KPCW studio: Spencer Paul

By John Burdick,
Mitchell Elliott
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:06 PM MDT
Photo of musician Spencer Paul at the KPCW studios.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW
Musician Spencer Paul performs on KPCW's The Community Campfire.

Spencer Paul, a Utah native, discovered his passion for music at a young age, inspired by Guitar Hero, family influences and classic rock bands like Metallica and Led Zeppelin.

He began writing songs in high school and later performed at local venues after the pandemic, embracing both intimate campfire sessions and full band gigs.

His music blends psychedelic and folk elements, drawing from a wide range of genres including rap and grunge. Spencer is currently working on his first full-length album. He performs "Trains" and "Luck" in the KPCW studio.

Tags
The Community Campfire The Community Campfire
John Burdick
John, Program and Operations Director since 2019, started with KPCW as a volunteer DJ in 2002.
See stories by John Burdick
Mitchell Elliott
Mitchell Elliott is an audio engineer, academic, and musician. Mitchell received a Bachelor of Art in Music from the University of San Diego in 2019 and a Master of Science in Audio Engineering from Belmont University in 2021. Mitchell currently is a broadcast audio specialist in Park City, Utah.
See stories by Mitchell Elliott